Report: Majority of Broadband Households Watching Internet on the TV

DALLAS—Why watch YouTube on your phone when you can watch it on your big screen TV? That seems to be the though process of many U.S. households according to a new report from Parks Associates. The latest findings on connected entertainment research deliverables shows that more than 50 percent of U.S. broadband households now watch internet videos on a TV screen.

With more TVs connected to the internet either directly or through connected devices there is evidence of a shift in video consumption habits of consumers. “The fact that one-half of broadband households watch internet video on a television shows that we are well past a tipping point,” said Brett Sappington, senior director of research at Parks Associates. “The market has fundamentally changed.”

Additional findings in the report include that 88 percent of computer-based viewing is from non-linear sources. OTT continues to grow, as 72 percent of non-pay-TV subscribers are signed up for an OTT video service and use it as their primary source of content. Also, 49 percent of broadband households in the U.S. subscribe to Netflix.

“The abundance of alternatives is clearly impacting the traditional TV industry,” said Sappington. “ Well over 60 percent of households now subscribe to one or more OTT video services, and one-third subscribe to two or more services. Traditional players have taken notice and many have launched their own OTT offerings in an effort to get out in front of the shift.”

Read the full report here.