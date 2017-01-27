Report: Internet-Connected TVs in 74 Percent of U.S. Homes

PLANO, TEXAS—Practically three out of every four homes that use broadband in the U.S. now has an internet-connected TV, according to the most recent report from The Diffusion Group (TDG). Topping out at 74 percent at the end of 2016, that is nearly a 50 percent growth from the results in 2013, which saw internet-connected TVs in 50 percent of U.S. broadband homes.

The year-to-year growth has slowed in recent years after seeing 22 percent growth from 2013 to 2014 and 15 percent from 2014 to 2015. There was just a 4 percent growth from 2015 to 2016, though TDG points out that this was expected, as the growth of new connected TVs is attached to the growth of broadband, which is also slowing at this point in time.

“At 74 percent penetration, connected TV use is squarely in the Late Mainstream phase of its trajectory,” said Michael Greeson, TDG president and director of research. “Barring any major disruption in TV technology or market conditions, growth will slow each year as the solution reaches saturation.”

This information is based off TDG’s “Video Behavior in the Age of Quantum Media.”