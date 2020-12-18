Report: Connected TV Devices See Record Holiday Sales

BOSTON—Connected TV devices are proving to be a popular gift this holiday season, as Strategy Analytics is reporting that global sales of CTV devices are expected to reach record heights, largely due to both the holidays and people recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to new research from Strategy Analytics, CTV device sales will surpass 111 million units in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 32% growth from the previous quarter and a 6% growth year-over-year. Game consoles are the fastest growing device (150% growth), per the report, with both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hitting shelves this year. Meanwhile, media streamers will see a 42% growth in sales and smart TVs are projected to have a 9% growth.

Strategy Analytics projects that Amazon will be the leading vendor from these sales, with 12.8 million CTV devices sold. Samsung and Sony are expected to sell around 12 million each; LG and Nintendo about 7 million.

By the end of 2020, Strategy Analytics predicts that there will be 1.3 billion CTV devices in use worldwide.

“For many people, streaming video and TV are increasingly the default option when they switch on the big screen,” said David Watkins, director, Connected Home Devices. “Smart TVs are fast becoming the first-choice gateway to the fast expanding world of video-on-demand and internet TV services, and streamers and consoles are a great choice for those who want to upgrade on existing TV.”