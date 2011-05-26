Register for Webinar on National EAS Test

There’s no date yet for the National Emergency Alert System test this fall, but there’s a webinar planned about the event to help broadcasters and others involved in delivering emergency warnings prepare for the national test.



FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System is hosting what it’s calling a “virtual roundtable” on June 9. Radio World published a letter from Jeff Smith of the national SBE about it this week.



Broadcasting representatives as well as federal, state and local government emergency warning leaders will discuss experimental and anecdotal EAS technical challenges and activities and share lessons learned so far. The roundtable is designed to promote a free exchange of ideas.



The first session is for AM, FM and digital radio; that begins at 12:30 p.m. Participants include NAB, SBE, Alaska Broadcasters Association, National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations, Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Broadcast Warning Working Group, and the Primary Entry Point Administrative Council.



Session two, which begins at 2:30 p.m., concerns the digital television, cable and satellite industries.



FEMA-IPAWS encourages broadcasters to submit ideas; look for the orange button at the bottom of this web page. Radio World

