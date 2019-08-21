Reddit Tests Live Broadcasts

SAN FRANCISCO—Reddit, the third most popular destination on the web, has launched a temporary network that will allow users to offer live broadcasts subject to a popularity vote.

The Reddit Public Access Network (RPAN) runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT from now until Friday, Aug. 23. Voting will determine the top broadcast, and Redditors can explore different broadcasts by swiping or clicking right or left.

Reddit says the experiment will help them determine if the effort is worth pursuing for the future.

“First and foremost, this is about having fun as a Reddit community, and if you all enjoy it, we’ll continue to explore how it might work as an actual feature,” the company said in its announcement. “So if you have thoughts, suggestions, or other feedback, please share that in the comments of this post. We genuinely want to hear what you all think, and we look through all of the comments we can, including those without many upvotes.”

No nudity, graphic violence or illegal behavior will be allowed.