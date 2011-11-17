Red Pocket Mobile Taps LightSquared



RESTON, VA. and LOS ANGELES: Red Pocket Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator, has signed on to use LightSquared’s wholesale 4G-LTE network, should it ever get off the ground.



Red Pocket Mobile offers no-contract unlimited and pay-as-you-go plans at retail outlets and online. Red Pocket Mobile will leverage LightSquared’s 4G-LTE network to make next-generation mobile broadband services available to millions of consumers nationwide.



LightSquared’s network has not received approval from the Federal Communications Commission because of concerns that its terrestrial base stations will interfere with global positioning systems. LightSquared is meeting resistance in its attempts to engage the GPS industry to solve the problem.



