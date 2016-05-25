Qligent Streamlines Philadelphia PBS Station Monitoring

MELBOURNE, FLA.—WLVT-DT, the Pennsylvania PBS station that covers Philadelphia, Reading, Pa. and western N.J., has announced it is utilizing Qligent’s Point system to simplify its monitoring workflow. The station has made a transition to centralized, software-defined monitoring, allowing for accelerated program resolution and compliance monitoring.

With the Point system, WLVT has consolidated signal monitoring responsibilities to a single workstation, rather than component-based legacy monitoring. The Point system consolidates compliance monitoring and recording , providing insight into audio loudness, closed captioning, EAS transmission and other video, audio and data events.

In addition, the Point system has returned space to master control that had been taken up by component-based legacy monitoring, according to the press release. Point eliminated an MPEG analyzer, audio analyzer, video-centric monitors, and a port on WLTV’s multi-viewer network.

Qligent’s Point system is a stand-alone version of the company’s Vision platform, with a focus on on-site monitoring, baseline performance and troubleshooting of intermittent issues.