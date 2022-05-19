Prime Video Has Invested £1 Billion on TV, Movies, and Live Sport in the U.K.

LONDON—Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that it has invested more than £1 billion ($1.25 billion) in the U.K. on TV programming, movies, and live sport since 2018.

The announcement, which was made as Prime Video announced new UK Originals at its U.K. Showcase event, highlights how the major streaming companies are spending heavily on programming as they expand their international offerings with content designed to appeal to local and regional audiences.

Netflix, for example, spends about $1 billion a year in the U.K.

The Amazon investments in content includes spending on UK Amazon Original series like “Clarkson’s Farm”; licensed series like “Soho Theatre Live” and investment in movies like “Paddington 2”; co-productions on flagship British series like “A Very English Scandal”; as well as investment in live sport.

The £1 billion does not include spending on series and movies announced or in production but not yet launched in the UK, such as Season Two of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” This figure also does not include infrastructure investment such Prime Video’s long-term lease at Shepperton Studios.

“It was important to bring people together at Prime Video Presents to not only showcase our brilliant upcoming shows and movies, but to demonstrate how committed we are to the U.K. in the long term,” explained Chris Bird, managing director Prime Video U.K.. “We’ve spent a long time building a service that offers customers a variety of ways to access the TV shows and movies they love–either included as part of their subscription, as an add-on channel or being able to rent or buy at a low price. We have invested more than £1 billion on TV series, movies, and live sport since 2018. But it’s just as important that we’re investing in the U.K.’s world-leading production and creative industries, with a growing number of U.K. Originals; through a £10 million commitment to training and skills schemes; and by taking a long-term lease at Shepperton Studios.”

Prime Video also announced the creation of a new fund designed to support British women's tennis. Prime Video will work with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to help girls and young women overcome barriers to play, with a focus on three key areas: coaching, equipment, and environment. The fund was generated from the broadcast share of last year’s U.S. Open final. Further details will follow later in 2022.

“When we committed to reinvesting the fees generated from the US Open final, it was important for us to take the time to fully understand the existing barriers that girls and young women face when playing tennis. We need to ensure that we are helping to foster the right environment in which girls can feel empowered to play and learn the sport,” said Alex Green, managing director Live Sport, Prime Video Europe. “Our work with the LTA has helped us take huge strides in this area and this fund will directly tackle these barriers later this year.”