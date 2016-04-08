Positive Flux Aids WAPA-TV in Tapeless Workflow Transition

NEW YORK—After nearly two years, WAPA-TV, a Puerto Rican-based broadcaster, has completed a transition to add tapeless workflows to its in-house production operations. WAPA was aided in its transition by management planning and execution services provider Positive Flux. The New York-based company began working with WAPA on the project in mid-2014.

WAPA-TV control room

During the project, Positive Flux provided services to WAPA that included capital plan creation and project justification; vendor bid documentation, selection and negotiation; managed relationship with technology vendors; project management, tracking and timeline creation; workflow design; assistance with systems design; operations training; transition planning; and project reporting and analysis.

WAPA-TV expects the transition to boost production aspects of news, entertainment production, promotions, programing, interactive and social media segments.