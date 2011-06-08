Population size, density and income tied to international broadband adoption, says report

The adoption of broadband Internet services is tied to the population size, density and income of nations and communities, according to a report released last month by the Federal Communications Commission International Bureau.

The FCC document, “International Broadband Data Report,” compares data on international broadband capability and analyzes how population size, population density, income and education affect broadband adoption at a sub-national or community level.

FCC staff gathered data on broadband service plans and pricing in 38 countries, including the United States, for the report. The report includes information on bundle pricing and advertised monthly recurring charges and nonrecurring charges, such as connection and modem fees.

Among the report’s highlights:

• Broadband adoption is linked to population size, density and income. According to the authors of the report, the results suggest a correlation between broadband adoption and communities with larger populations, communities with higher population density and communities with higher income. No statistically significant relationship between education and broadband adoption was detected.

• Download speeds in some European and Asian cities have an edge over comparable U.S. cities.