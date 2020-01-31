PILOT’s Tech Internship Grants Open to Interested Stations

WASHINGTON—NAB’s PILOT wants to help broadcasters help students forward their careers in radio and television engineering this summer via its technology internship grant program, announcing that it is now accepting applications to help create paid internships.

The summer 2020 technology internship grant program is open to NAB member radio and television stations. Accepted stations will be assisted in establishing paid engineering or media-technology internships for undergraduate students at stations that do not have such resources, particularly in smaller markets.

The program also provides resources for the selected stations in identifying and supporting interns. This includes travel assistance for selected interns to attend the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The deadline for NAB members to submit applications for the grants is Feb. 21. Selected stations will be notified in March 2020.

For more information, visit www.nabpilot.org/techinterns.