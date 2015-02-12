Pictorvision Scores FAA Approval to Fly Two New Heavy Lift Drones

VAN NUYS, CALIF.— Pictorvision has received FAA approval to fly two new heavy lift drones for aerial cinematography. “



Pictorvision’s two new drones are the PV-HL1, which will fly a RED Dragon for up to 15 minutes, and the PV-HL2, which will fly a RED Dragon for up to 20 minutes, double that of the standard drone. “Alternatively, we can trade off some of this extended flight time in order to fly heavier payloads,” said Pictorvision President Tom Hallman, “up to 20 pounds, allowing productions even greater choices in cameras and lenses.”



The two new drones join Pictorvision’s original PV-ML1 medium-lift unmanned aircraft, which carries a GH4 camera package and has already successfully shot for multiple clients.



Pictorvision was one of the first companies to receive the FAA exemption to commercially fly drones for aerial cinematography and also has FAA licensed and approved personnel.