PBS NewsHour Offers Live Coverage of President Obama’s Inauguration On Air and Online

ARLINGTON, VA. -- “PBS Newshour” will provide comprehensive live coverage of President Barack Obama’s second inauguration. A special daytime edition of the “NewsHour” broadcast anchored by Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff and a live stream of the inaugural both begin at 11 a.m. Eastern on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013. Online, the PBS NewsHour team will offer reporting on the people, the process and the history of past celebrations.



The broadcast special includes live coverage at the Capitol building, including the swearing-in and President Obama’s second inaugural address. Plus, it will feature analysis by regular “NewsHour” commentators, syndicated columnist Mark Shields and columnist David Brooks of The New York Times.Presidential historians Richard Norton Smith, Beverly Gage and Annette Gordon-Reed will contribute perspective and historical context.



Online, the “NewsHour” website will list the schedule for the day’s events with a breakdown of what’s happening where and when. Other online features will include An interview with Stephen Ayers, architect of the Capitol, who oversaw construction of the massive stage and viewing stands built on the Capitol grounds for the inauguration. The platform will also have a report on presidential second terms throughout history, quizzes, and Ray Suarez and Hari Sreenivasan reporting from the National Mall. A lesson plan for teachers will be included, and a report on rising stars in student journalism.