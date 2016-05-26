PBS Affiliate Adopts NVerzion’s CLASS Platform

SALT LAKE CITY–Indiana University ‘s WTIU-TV has upgraded its production workflow by adopting NVerzion CLASS, using the platform for automation, storage management and recording and file delivery.

The PBS affiliate airs four digital channels reaching 29 counties across west and south central Indiana, in addition to producing content for local, regional, and national programs. To manage its extensive responsibilities, WTIU said it needed a workflow system that streamlined operations and simplified tasks. The station also needed a system compatible with its current infrastructure.

“Recently, our automation system reached its end of life, and we needed a new platform that supports legacy third-party equipment with minimal complexity,” said George Hopstetter, director of operations and engineering at WTIU-TV. The station’s Grass Valley K2 Central video server, Utah Scientific UTAH-400 Series router, Sony IMX and HDCAM video recorders, ChyronHego Channel Box and Myers ProTrack traffic system all co-exist on the CLASS platform.