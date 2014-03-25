PBS AdoptsXenData Open Archive for Disaster Recovery

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF.

PBS has recently implemented XenData's SX-525 LTO archive cluster as part of a plan to streamline the broadcaster’s disaster recovery system.

“XenData’s fully supportedclustered server meets all the requirements for our disaster recovery site,”said James Cutright, director of project management at PBS. “With compatibilityfor real and non-real time systems, ample bandwidth, an open format and theirwillingness to adapt and tailor the solution to meet our needs, we have beenvery pleased with the SX-525 product and XenData’s technical team who haveprovided system design and integration services above and beyond expectations.”

The PBS installation is located atthe organization’s Lincoln, Neb. disaster recovery site and backs up PBS’s mainoperation in Northern Virginia. The remote XenData SX-525 system is continuallyavailable to accept files and scripts from the PBS network operations centerand can function as a standalone archive server within the facility.

PBS operates with both real-timeand non-real-time systems and sought a shared storage system that could operatewith either. The SX-525 chosen provides the support for this operating modalityand allows files to be accessible to both systems.

“As PBS provides enrichingprogramming across the nation, we are glad to have been chosen to provide themwith a fully redundant archive solution, helping them preserve their media forgenerations to come,” said Phil Storey, XenData CEO. “By leveraging our SX-525server cluster, PBS is guaranteed a seamless user experience while alsoensuring there is never a disruption in programming.”