Pai to Visit Areas Impacted by Hurricane Harvey

WASHINGTON—As people and broadcasters in Texas are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced that he will visit Texas Tuesday, Sept. 5, to inspect the damage and meet with those working on the recovery efforts.

“Working in close coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, the FCC will do everything it can to help restore communications services after this terrible storm,” Pai said in the FCC’s official statement. “I look forward to meeting those on the ground in Texas and seeing firsthand what needs to be done to make sure that those affected can get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

Additional details on the Chairman’s visit will be announced closer to the trip.