Pai: FCC Can’t Pull Licenses Over Newscast Content

WASHINGTON—Following President Trump’s tweets last week that NBC News should have its licensed reviewed in response to a negative story about the president, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has come out and said that “under the law, the FCC doesn’t have the authority to revoke a license of a broadcast station based on the content of a particular newscast.” Pai would go on to say that he believed in the First Amendment and that the FCC will stand for the First Amendment under his leadership.

