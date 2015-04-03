PacTV Readies London Facility with New Broadcast Studio

LONDON – Pacific Television Center, a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company, has acquired the latest, state-of-the-art, equipment for its new London facility in the city’s famed Silicon Roundabout.

At 4,000 square feet, PacTV’s London home is twice the size of its previous space and is fully 3G capable. It includes two HD studios, 20 racks of collocation space, an on-site generator and eight fixed and steerable satellite dishes.

“A lot has changed since we built the original facility eight years ago,” said George Lopez, vice president of operations, “and as clients have moved from SD to 4K we have had to redraw the lines when it comes to how we manage broadcast projects and events.”

The facility is scheduled to open in June.