PacTV Launches Global Circuit for Universal Sports Network



LOS ANGELES: Pacific Television Center, an independent, global transmission and production company, launched a full-time circuit for Universal Sports Network, it said. The platform, dedicated solely to support the network’s international sports coverage, aggregates content from London, Sydney and Los Angeles and delivers it to Westlake Village, where Universal Sports Network is located.



Launched during the summer, the circuit runs 24/7 and delivers content for the network. This service is a virtual international platform for the network, providing it with access to sports events both here and abroad including the Rugby World Cup, FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, FIVB Beach Volleyball Grand Slam, ITU World Championship Series and the FINA Swimming World Championships, among others.



