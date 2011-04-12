OTT done right offers local broadcasters big rewards, says Sokol

Call letter television stations looking to tap into revenue streams generated from over-the-top delivery of video content might want to listen to Marc Sokol, executive VP of NeuLion.

According to Sokol, some of the most obvious, “low hanging fruit” stations have available is local news. But his vision of what to do with that news extends well beyond a media player on a station website.

NeuLion has built a successful business offering large content owners, including major sports leagues like the NFL, turnkey over-the-top live streaming services that allow them to capture new revenue.

In this podcast interview Sokol discusses the potential of over-the-top and how local broadcasters could profit by changing their approach to Internet-delivered local news.