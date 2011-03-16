Oregon Public Broadcasting automates with Crispin

Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) has selected Crispin automation as part of a system upgrade in both master control and production areas of the statewide TV network operations center headquartered in Portland.

The Crispin system will control Omneon video servers, which are networked with an Omneon MediaGrid storage system and an existing Masstech archive. This will enable HD file-based production-to-air workflow and provide a long-term archive.

The broadcaster also will use Crispin’s BXF Service to provide a real-time traffic and automation interface to its Myers traffic system.