OpenTV and Nagra France File Patent Suit Against Verizon

SAN FRANCISCO—The Kudelski Group announced today that its OpenTV, Inc. and Nagra France SAS subsidiaries have filed a patent infringement suit against Verizon Communications Inc. and its subsidiary AOL Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.



The lawsuit alleges that Verizon and AOL infringe seven U.S. patents owned by OpenTV and Nagra France and identifies the infringing products and services as including Verizon’s FiOS TV services, FiOS TV Everywhere services, Verizon’s Redbox Instant and Go90 video services and AOL’s Spot On advertising and streaming video services.