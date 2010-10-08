OMVC DC Showcase Highlights Mobile DTV Interest



The Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) updated the wireless industry on the results of its Washington D.C. Mobile DTV Consumer Showcase this week at the CTIA Enterprise and Applications in San Francisco.



OMVC released some the key findings from the Consumer Showcase on Monday. Among them, the most popular mobile program is local news.



An OMVC press release said Rentrak's Mobile Essentials system found that Mobile DTV is mostly viewed during the work week, and that local news leads that viewing pattern "by number of episodes and total unique viewers."



This is good news for local TV stations planning to roll out mobile service. The study also found that convenience was the key reason that Samsung Moment viewers provide for watching more TV than before. Not surprisingly, Mobile DTV viewing spiked higher during emergencies.



"Viewers participating in the Consumer Showcase of Mobile DTV say that local channels are critical to a successful service," said Brandon Burgess, OMVC president and ION Media Network CEO. "This tracks with a Magid Media Labs survey OMVC sponsored last December that found nearly nine out of 10 consumers said they wanted to see live news and weather programming while on-the-go. Our hand-on findings in Washington show that local channels will be the anchor for future Mobile DTV services."

