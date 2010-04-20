OMVC breakfast kicks off 2010 NAB Show

The Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) kicked off the 2010 NAB Show by hosting a breakfast and panel Monday morning titled “Mobile DTV: Revving the Engines and Ready to Go!”

In addition to opening remarks from NAB President Gordon Smith, panelists included Nicole Petallides, from the Fox Business Network; Dave Lougee, president of Gannett Broadcasting; Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO of ION Media; and John Thode, vice president of mobile devices for Dell.

According to Burgess, the future of mobile TV lies in broadcasters’ ability to make its availability ubiquitous for consumers.

“This is about serving the consumer better and in more places and on more devices that are as relevant to the 21st century as the living room is,” he said. “We’re at the midpoint now of where we need to be … The last two-and-a-half, three years were about standardization … and the next two or three years are about implementation.”

Thode went on to stress that U.S. broadcasters are behind countries such as Japan and Korea. In the wake of 20 new mobile TV-related products introduced at CES in January, the technology is ready and the demand is here in the United States.

“I think we have to think of this with some urgency and we really have to approach this nascent, competitive environment in a more urgent fashion to make sure we capitalize on it,” he said.

Also noted in the session was the upcoming OMVC Mobile DTV Consumer Showcase to be held in Washington, D.C., starting May 3 and continuing throughout the summer. Hundreds of users will be outfitted with mobile TV-capable devices and have access to about 20 channels, providing a mix of local, national and cable content. Harris Interactive will gather feedback from users.

Editor’s note: Click here to see video of the event from Broadcast Engineering’s BETV, as well as other videos from the 2010 NAB Show.)