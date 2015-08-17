OH-TV Adds 10 AirBox Playout Channels

LONDON—OH-TV, a London-based broadcater and international TV network provider, has recently added 10 AirBox playout channels from PlayBox Technology. Now with a total of 12 playout automation servers, all of which can be remotely controlled from the MCR, OH-TV offers playout services to other broadcasters as well as producing and transmitting its own channels.

OH TV Sales & Acquisitions Manager Esther Alade with PlayBox Technology UK Ltd Business Development Manager Alan Bunting.

OH-TV transmits its content to the U.K. and Europe through Sky satellite and Freeview; they also have OH USA, which is transmitted via the IP-based UN1TY platform. The company’s current clients include SMASH TV, TIWA TIWA, Hip TV Nigeria, Glitz, Views channel and VEATZ 24.

The OHTV Network delivers family friendly programming to more than 25 million people/month internationally, and 700,000/month in the U.K.