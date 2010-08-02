Number of Americans accessing mobile Internet steadily increases

The Pew Internet & American Life Project stated that 38 percent of U.S. adults who own a mobile device now use it to surf the Internet, a 13-point increase from April 2009’s figure. The report further showed that 82 percent of the U.S. adult population owns a mobile device, of which 23 percent have accessed an online social network, 20 percent have watched a video and 11 percent have made a mobile purchase. Smart phone penetration in the United States is approximately 20 percent.

Those numbers jive with a recent report by ABI Research, which revealed that 28 percent of U.S. mobile subscribers access the mobile Internet daily. In line with this dramatic increase in mobile Internet usage, ABI Research’s study found that mobile display advertising, valued at $313 million in 2010, is likely to quadruple in size to reach $1.2 billion by 2015.