Nova TV chooses Mosart newscast automation

Croatian commercial channel Nova TV, owned by Central European Media Enterprises (CME), has chosen Mosart Medialab's newscast automation system. Installed at the channel's Zagreb studio and in use for all Nova TV's news coverage, the system went live in April.

Nova TV's Mosart installation replaces the network's traditional approach to newscasts, with multiple operators working in the gallery. Using Mosart, the station combines high levels of automation and reduced staffing for much of the output with flexible hands-on operation during newscasts.