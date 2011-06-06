Norway's TV2 deploys Pixel Power BrandMaster for playout

Pixel Power, the UK supplier of broadcast graphics systems, has installed five of its BrandMaster playout systems at Norway's largest commercial broadcaster, TV 2. This will help TV 2 manage its expanding range of channels, now 13, operating in a mixed HD and SD environment.

The channels are already automated via a Snell Morpheus system, but live events are still often handled manually. The broadcaster needed a more flexible architecture for the increasing number of simultaneous live events and to handle the growth in number of channels. BrandMaster was chosen in large part because of its flexibility and user-configurability of the infrastructure, including the customisable soft and hard panels, according to TV 2. Also important was the ability to switch the entire control and monitoring environment between a large number of channels.