Northern California Public Broadcasting to shift file-based workflow onto Omneon video infrastructure

Northern California Public Broadcasting (NCPB) has purchased an Omneon video infrastructure to support the end-to-end, file-based workflow at its San Francisco facilities. The tightly integrated media processing and storage systems from Omneon will replace Pinnacle server systems and a legacy archive system, providing media management and processing while enabling a more efficient workflow.

Two mirrored Omneon Spectrum media server systems will support broadcast ingest, storage and playout, and a third Spectrum system will support ingest for NCPB production. A 144TB Omneon MediaGrid active storage system will provide centralized storage for the installation and provide nearline storage for Apple and Avid editors within NCPB post production as well as archival media storage.

The Omneon Media Application Server, including the ProXplore, ProBrowse and ProXchange applications, will facilitate clip management across the server and storage systems, allow desktop viewing of any stored content across the Omneon platform, and perform accelerated transcoding of media as needed throughout the workflow. The Omneon video infrastructure will support 11 broadcast channels.