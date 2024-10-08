Nexstar Media Raises Nearly $1.5M for Hurricane Relief Efforts

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has announced that its TV stations and media businesses across the country have helped raise close to $1.5 million to date from viewers to support relief efforts related to Hurricane Helene and the potential damage that may be caused by Hurricane Milton.

Nexstar reported that donations will go to aid several charitable organizations assisting victims of the storm, including the American Red Cross, United Way, and the Salvation Army, among others.

“Since its founding nearly 30 years ago, Nexstar has always been committed to giving back to the communities in which it operates,” said Nexstar’s chairman and chief executive officer Perry Sook. “We take great pride in being able to assist those directing the hurricane recovery efforts in the southeastern region of the United States, and to make it easy for our viewers, listeners, and users to come to the aid of those impacted by Hurricane Helene and possibly Hurricane Milton.”

All of Nexstar’s 200 owned or partner television stations, the company’s national cable news network, NewsNation, The CW Network, and radio station WGN-AM in Chicago are participating in the fundraising drive, which began last week and is still underway.

Nexstar also reported that fundraising efforts will continue this week, with Hurricane Milton headed toward the Florida coast with the potential to be even more severe than Helene. Several Nexstar television stations are planning telethons, food and water drives, and airing a variety of public service programming related to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Nexstar said that its more notable fundraising efforts included:

WJHL-TV, Nexstar’s local television station in Tri-Cities, Tennessee, raised more than $700,000 in partnership with the local chapter of United Way.

WIVB-TV in Buffalo, New York, held a telethon that generated more than $165,000 in donations to the American Red Cross.

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation contributed $25,000 to the American Red Cross last week.

In addition, across all of its local stations and television networks, Nexstar has so far helped raise more than $325,000 in contributions from viewers to the American Red Cross.