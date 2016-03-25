New SBE Broadcast Engineering Handbook Released

INDIANAPOLIS—The newest edition of the "SBE Broadcast Engineering Handbook: Hands-on Guide to Station Design and Maintenance" has been released by the Society of Broadcast Engineers and McGraw-Hill Education.

The handbook was edited by Jerry Whitaker, vice president of standards development for the Advanced Television Systems Committee and SBE fellow, and includes contributions from more than 50 authors on practical and up-to-date coverage of all major broadcast technologies for radio, TV and related fields.

As with past editions, the 2016 handbook features in-depth tutorials and is written from the perspective of the broadcast engineer. It’s divided into 10 sections:

Regulatory Issues

RF Transmission

DTV Transport

Information Technology Systems

Production Systems

Facility Issues

Broadcast Management

plus three reference annexes.

The SBE offers the book to SBE members at a discounted price of $159 through the SBE Bookstore. It is also sold at www.mhprofessional.com for $199, as well as through other online retailers.