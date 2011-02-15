New report explores feasibility of using bonded-4G wireless connections for HD ENG

A new executive report from JVC raises some interesting questions for TV stations contemplating contribution of live and edited news stories from the field.

The report, “NEW Live HD ENG backhaul technology as early as 2011?” by industry consultant Tore Nordahl examines the future use of four bonded 5Mb/s 4G wireless circuits as a transport path for live and prerecorded HD news stories from the field to a local station.

Nordahl examines the advantages and limitations of bonding 4G wireless circuits, the likely data transmission costs for a typical station, the advantage of using 720p MPEG-2 HD video as the source for this type of contribution and whether relying on wireless 4G connections will be ready in most markets this year.

Nordahl discusses the new report in this podcast interview.