New award to assist talented NYU film students

Motion picture equipment manufacturer ARRI announced May 12 that it has established The Volker Bahnemann Award for Cinematographers at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts Maurice Kanbar Institute of Film & Television.

Intended to inspire future generations of cinematographers and empower talented students to realize their artistic potential, the award honors and recognizes Volker Bahnemann's more than 40 years of service to the filmmaking industry. Bahnemann worked at ARRI for 48 years, 32 as CEO and president of ARRI Inc. and ARRI/CSC.

The Bahnemann Award will provide an annual production grant to one cinematographer in either the undergraduate or graduate divisions of the Kanbar Institute. Recipients will be selected by the faculty.