NEP Supershooters employs new 2-D-to-3-D conversion technology for coverage of Sony Open

Coverage of the Sony Open from Waialae Country Club on the island of Oahu, Jan. 10-16, was the most recent example of the close relationship between 2-D HD and 3-D production.

While NEP Supershooters provided separate production facilities and crews for the HD and 3-D productions, both shared some common elements, including sound and video from the crane camera. Making the crane camera accessible to the 3-D production was the new Sony MPE-200 multi-image processor and MPES-2D3D software, which converts 2-D HD to 3-D.

“HD Technology Update” caught up with Glen Levine, vice president of engineering for NEP Supershooters, via phone at the country club as he prepared for a final production walk-through before the broadcast. In this podcast interview, Levine discusses the 3-D setup for the golf tournament as well as where 3-D sports production stands today.