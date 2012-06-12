NEP Delivers Two New HD Television Production Trucks

PITTSBURGH: NEP announced the release of ND6 and Entourage, two new high-definition television production trucks. Both facilities were designed and built from the ground up by NEP’s engineering team at its in-house integration facility.



ND6 was designed with a proven and widely preferred layout, already deployed across five additional trucks in the fleet. This consistent layout creates efficiency on site by allowing production teams to move more easily between trucks, NEP said.



New technology, including support for multichannel embedded audio, a Calrec Artemis Beam, and EVS XT3 servers was added to ND6. A single-truck unit, ND6 features a large, three-tier control room, back-to-back layout in tape, a Grass Valley Kalypso switcher, Sony cameras, virtual monitor walls throughout, and can easily scale to meet a variety of production sizes and types. ND6 made its debut supporting NBC’s coverage of The Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9.



Built for NEP Entertainment, Entourage will join NEP’s fleet of the finest facilities designed specifically for the entertainment industry. Entourage provides enough room for a large production team even when a smaller technological footprint is required. Housed in a single, 53-foot-long trailer, Entourage comes equipped with a Studer Vista 5 audio console, Sony MVS8000 switcher, and a discrete monitor wall in production.