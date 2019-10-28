173,000 Without Service as California Wildfires Rage

WASHINGTON—California is once again being hit with a series of devastating wildfires all across the state, which the latest report from the FCC for Wednesday, Oct. 30, reveals have caused power shutoffs for 173,058 cable and wireline subscribers, causing in many instances the loss of TV, internet and phone services.

This all comes from the Disaster Information Reporting System, which the FCC activated late last week and extended over the weekend. On Wednesday, the FCC added five counties, making DIRS activated in 37 counties.

The latest report released from the FCC has 25 TV stations report that they were operational, while no stations were reporting being out of service at that time. However, there are 13 FM radio stations that reported as out of service; it was 21 on Tuesday. Three FM stations were out of service but programming was being sent to another station (KRSH, KXTS, KSXY). One AM station, KVIP, also reported as being out of service.

The out of service FM stations are K236AW, K238AF, K264AL, K265CV, K270BE, K276EK, KAWJ, KCAI, KHAP, KKDV, KLVY, KNOB and KNVE

The 32 counties where DIRS was activated are as follows: Alpine, Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Los Angeles, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Plumas, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo, and Yuba.

The DIRS report also shares that status of 911 service (all are currently operational) and cell sites out of service.

TV Technology will update this story as the most recent DIRS report is made available.