NBC’s Peacock Productions Shutting Down

More than 30 people will be affected when it shuts down in March.
Author:
Publish date:

NEW YORK—NBC News’ in-house unscripted production unit, Peacock Productions, will officially shutter as of March 2, Variety has reported.

nbc-news-logo

“NBC News is shifting its documentary strategy to an entirely new model, consistent with industry trends, and unfortunately the existing operation is no longer viable,” NBC News said in a statement to Variety. “We are working with affected employees to help find positions around NBC Universal.”

Per Variety’s report, 32 people from Peacock Productions or MSNBC’s long-form unit are expected to be impacted by this closure. NBC News said that some of employees could be reassigned to other parts of its business, with some mentioned being the livestreaming operation NBC News Now or the daily newscasts that NBC News is set to produce for Quibi.

The full report is available on Variety.

Related

News

Cablevision to Shut Down Voom (Again)

For the second time in recent months (and apparently this time for good), Cablevision Communications will shut down its HD-heavy Voom DBS service, apparently bringing to a close one of the most public corporate family feuds in memory. CVC Chairman Charles Dolan, 78, the patriarch, had tried to keep Voom afloat day

USDTV shuts down promo image
News

USDTV shuts down

The cable competitor was forced to shut down after its major investor withdrew funds.

Report: BitTorrent Shutting Down BitTorrent Now promo image
Business

Report: BitTorrent Shutting Down BitTorrent Now

According to a report from Variety, BitTorrent is shutting down its BitTorrent Now video streaming service for content creators, as well as firing co-CEOs Robert Delmar and Jeremy Johnson and instituting a broader employee layoff

News

Hurricane Isabel Shuts down FCC

News from the FCC is light this week due to the shutdown of government offices Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane/Tropical Storm Isabel. A search of news stories found only one report of a tower being knocked down by the storm. The story listed it as a "radio tower" and no call letters were mentioned, so it may not h