NBC’s Peacock Productions Shutting Down

More than 30 people will be affected when it shuts down in March.

NEW YORK—NBC News’ in-house unscripted production unit, Peacock Productions, will officially shutter as of March 2, Variety has reported.

“NBC News is shifting its documentary strategy to an entirely new model, consistent with industry trends, and unfortunately the existing operation is no longer viable,” NBC News said in a statement to Variety. “We are working with affected employees to help find positions around NBC Universal.”

Per Variety’s report, 32 people from Peacock Productions or MSNBC’s long-form unit are expected to be impacted by this closure. NBC News said that some of employees could be reassigned to other parts of its business, with some mentioned being the livestreaming operation NBC News Now or the daily newscasts that NBC News is set to produce for Quibi.

The full report is available on Variety.