NBC Wins 52 Week 2020-2021 Season

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif.—For the first time since 2017-18, NBC will finish the 52-week season as the most watched network in both the adults 18-49 demo and total viewers according to Nielsen data, the broadcaster announced.

With the 2020-21 season ending Sunday, Sept. 19, NBC won the key 18-49 demo in prime time by 11% (1.0 vs. Fox’s 0.9, CBS's 0.8 and ABC's 0.8). In primetime total viewers, NBC averaged 5.290 million, followed by CBS (5.260 million), ABC (4.307 million) and Fox (3.558 million).

NBC noted that in total viewers, its win translated to approximately 33.6 million more hours watched than any broadcast competitor.

“In an era with no shortage of viewing options, the reach and impact of broadcast television is still undeniable,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, “NBC remains a pillar of strength both within our portfolio as well as the larger television landscape, and we’re excited about the future as we continue to grow and connect our TV and streaming business.”

NBC finished the season with the #1 primetime program in both 18-49 and total viewers, with “Sunday Night Football” also marking its 10th consecutive year as #1 in 18-49).

It also had the #1 entertainment program in the 18-49 demo (“Saturday Night Live” for the first time ever), #1 drama in 18-49 (“This Is Us”; fifth year in a row as #1), and in total viewers the #1 unscripted show (“The Voice”).

NBC has now won the 18-49 demo race seven out of the last eight seasons, the broadcaster said, adding that in addition to the adults 18-49 win, the network was also #1 in several other demos – women 18-49, adults 25-54, men 25-54 and women 25-54.

Over this past summer, NBC won for the ninth consecutive year in 18-49 and the sixth consecutive year in total viewers for entertainment programming.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” was summer’s #1 late-night show in 18-49, topping both “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”