NBC Sports Live Streams of Major Events Rack Up Big Numbers

STAMFORD, CT.—Video streaming of major sporting events continues to rack up sizable numbers as the latest figures from NBC Sports attest.

Playmaker Media, the NBC Sports Group division that powers its live streaming, has been responsible for 4.37 billion minutes of live streamed content this year from Super Bowl LII, the Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, South Korea, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“To execute not just one but three major events of this size, scale, quality and stability in such a short duration is unheard of in the digital video delivery landscape,” said Eric Black, SVP and CTO, NBC Sports Digital and Playmaker Media.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app made coverage of the Olympic Games and Super Bowl available, while Telemundo.com, the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app and the NBC Sports app streamed World Cup coverage.

Telemundo delivered nearly 1.96 billion live minutes of World Cup coverage to 15.5 million unique users, who generated 130 million live streams.

The Mexico-Sweden Group Stage finale from Russia peaked at 1.02 million concurrent livestreams – one of two events to ever hit the 1 million mark for NBC Sports.

Viewers live streamed 1.86 billion minutes of Winter Olympics coverage this year, and the average in-game minute audience for the Super Bowl totaled 2.02 million viewers, across multiple apps and websites, the network said.