NBC News to Sponsor New York City Drone Film Festival

NEW YORK – NBC News will serve as the headlining sponsor for the first New York City Drone Film Festival, Saturday, March 7.

Dedicated solely to drone cinema, NYCDFF will showcase world premieres and drone films never before seen on the big screen. NYCDFF seeks to support and celebrate aerial filmmakers from around the world.

“I’m tired of drones being synonymous with questionable legality and FAA regulation, I want to celebrate the art of aerial cinematography,” said Randy Scott Slavin, founder and director of the festival on the NYCDFF website.

The NYCDFF will be held at the Directors Guild of America Theater at 110 West 57th Street in New York. For more information visit www.nycdronefilmfestival.com.