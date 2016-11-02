NBC Lighting Up Boston Station Jan. 1

BOSTON—NBC Owned Television Stations are set to launch a new station in Boston, WBTS, starting Jan. 1, 2017. The station, which will be branded NBC Boston, will be available over-the-air on channel 8 or 8.2 and on cable and satellite services. NBC previously pulled its affiliation with Sunbeam’s WHDH, which has also announced that it will relaunch as an independent station in January.

