NBC Bay Area Embraces Streaming to Expand Investigative News Programming

SAN JOSE, Calif.—NBC Bay Area/KNTV has been embracing streaming as a platform for more widely distributing its investigative news programming, most recently releasing the “Saving San Francisco” digital investigative series covering solutions to some of deep-rooted problems plaguing one of the most progressive cities in America.

The station has so far released five series on its streaming platforms including NBCBayArea.com, and on the NBC Bay Area App on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, ROKU and YouTube.

“`Saving San Francisco' is the latest in our series of investigations that explore systemic problems in the Bay Area and that offer possible solutions,” said Stephanie Adrouny, vice president of news at NBC Bay Area. “The beautiful city of San Francisco has changed drastically over the last few years and we want to contribute to a discussion that will spark change that leads to improving the quality of life for people in San Francisco and the Bay Area.”

"Saving San Francisco" begins with the story of a San Francisco neighborhood known for stunning ocean views and lush forests, where residents begin to witness strange things happening in what is usually a quiet and peaceful part of the city. The mystery unfolds as viewers are introduced to a a former English teacher who became a convicted felon – caught up in drugs, homelessness, and accusations of an obsession with a woman who lives alone.

Led by senior investigative reporter Bigad Shaban along with investigative producer Robert Campos and photographer/editor Jeremy Carroll, the six-part series begins with uncovering how this neighborhood and man became emblematic of the city’s systemic problems involving homelessness, poverty, crime, and mental health.

“Behind each of the problems plaguing San Francisco, are people — real people who are suffering with their own unique needs and stories,” said Shaban. “Our hope in chronicling one man’s experience is to shed light on the exhausting and fractured journey more than 8,000 homeless San Franciscans experience every day.”

In later episodes, the investigation broadens the lens and takes a wider look at the many problems plaguing San Francisco, outlining the key players in the city’s broken system and the web of connections among them. The series includes an exclusive interview with San Francisco Mayor London Breed, comments from San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, as well as insight from one of the nation’s leading researchers on homelessness, UCSF professor Dr. Margot Kushel.

Prior to the release of this series, the station produced “The Moms of Magnolia Street,” its fourth digital investigative series which followed the journey of four mothers as they took on the large home-flipping corporation and challenged the city of Oakland’s power structure. The investigation was recognized with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award.

The trailer and first episode are available below.