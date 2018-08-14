National Press Foundation Announces Four-Day AI Training For Journalists

WASHINGTON—Is there a tech reporter at your station or network who could offer more insightful reporting with a better understanding of artificial intelligence?

If so, you might want to pass this info on to your news director or general manager. The National Press Foundation has announced an all-expense-paid fellowship for journalists selected to attend the “What’s Next In Artificial Intelligence” program, four days of training on all facets of AI.

Journalists will learn about the basics of AI, how it will impact jobs and the economy, the ethics of AI and what may be right around the corner for artificial intelligence.

The training, available to U.S.-based journalists only, will be Oct. 28-31 in Washington, D.C. The fellowship covers airfare, ground transportation hotel accommodations and most meals. The program is supported by a grant from IBM.

To apply visit the National Press Foundation website.