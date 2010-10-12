‘National Broadband’ Business Report Issues



A new 104-page report addressing the business aspects of the FCC’s national broadband plan has just been released by nordahl.tv LLC, an HDTV management company based in Porter Ranch, Calif.



The report, “The Future of the U.S. Television Business,” is targeted at all “serious participants” in the U.S. television business and, according to nordahl.tv, is intended to help those individuals by providing a “better understanding of major issues, and to recognize the financial capacities and limitations of the major segments.”



The document is composed of 10 sections, 28 tables and 16 charts, and financially analyzes the value of RF spectrum and the possible outcome of any auction of the 120 MHz segment that the FCC’s National Broadband Plan addresses.



Complete information is available at the company’s website.



