NATE Issues Safety Bulletin

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The National Association of Tower Erectors sent out a bulletin encouraging member companies to talk to their crews and construction managers about safety.



The bulletin referenced recent losses within the tower erection, service and maintenance industry due to technicians who experienced accidents on the job. The nonprofit expressed condolences and also urged “member companies and their employees to remain vigilant and dedicated to safe operating practices at all times.”



NATE also encouraged companies to remind technicians about the training and education they have received, especially focusing on mandatory 100 percent tie-off.



