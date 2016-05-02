NATE Backs OSHA's Fall Prevention Week

This article first appeared in TV Technology's sister publication, Radio Magazine.

WATERTOWN, S.D.­—The National Association of Tower Erectors wants members to #StandDown4Safety this week.

From May 2-6, members are encouraged to participate in the Occupational Safety and Health Administration National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction by having frank discussions with employees about fall risks and how to prevent accidents. According to OSHA, falls are the leading cause of death in the construction industry.

“The OSHA Safety Stand-Down Week serves as a nice complement to some of the association’s top current initiatives to enhance worker safety, such as the NATE Susan Harwood Grant Fall Prevention Worker Training Course offerings and the NATE Climber Connection Campaign,” said NATE Executive Director Todd Schlekeway.

Register online to participate in one of NATE’s 2016 Fall Prevention Worker Training Courses.

The 2015 National Safety Stand-Down reached more than 2.5 million workers. OSHA’s 2016 goal is to reach 5 million workers.