NASA Seeks Partners to Broadcast Artemis Moon Missions

WASHINGTON—NASA has issued a call for proposals for potential partners that will help visually share the upcoming Artemis missions to the Moon, with the hope of engaging, exciting and inspiring a worldwide audience, the agency said.

“We’re looking for partners to use advanced technologies, imagery applications and approaches that will go beyond our standard coverage on NASA TV,” said Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator. “We want to capture the awe of Apollo for a new generation—the Artemis Generation. Just as people were glued to the TV 50 years ago as astronauts took the first steps on the Moon, we want to bring people along in this new era of exploration.”

The Artemis program has the goal of exploring more of the lunar surface and establishing a sustainable human presence in preparation for future human missions to Mars. NASA hopes to be able to share parts of the mission through this new partnership as soon as Artemis II, which is targeted for 2023.

While NASA already has cameras and other technical equipment on its spacecrafts, the agency says it is looking for a partner that would help include innovative technologies or hardware, such as cameras or other equipment, to augment existing NASA imagery. NASA cites 360-degree field-of-view cameras, virtual reality, advanced imagery compression, unique distribution methods, 4K/UHD cameras, robotic third-person views, crew handheld camera systems, image stabilization, small portable cameras or anything that could deliver a custom viewer experience.

Any proposal should outline the proposed public engagement project, potential to enhance public understanding of the Artemis program, distribution mechanisms, requested support from NASA and a description of the unique technology a partner might seek to place on or in NASA’s Orion spacecraft or other NASA equipment/facilities.

There is also an opportunity to submit a proposal that improves the storytelling experience but that does not require partner-provided equipment through NASA’s standard film and TV collaboration process .