NASA Official Warns of Solar Storm Effects



Prepare for disruptions caused by solar storms—As the Sun Awakens, NASA Keeps a Wary Eye on Space Weather.



"The sun is waking up from a deep slumber, and in the next few years we expect to see much higher levels of solar activity," said Robert Fisher, head of NASA's Heliophysics Division. "At the same time, our technological society has developed an unprecedented sensitivity to solar storms."



Fisher made the remarks on June 8 in advance of the Space Weather Enterprise Forum.



"I believe we're on the threshold of a new era in which space weather can be as influential in our daily lives as ordinary terrestrial weather," said Fisher.



