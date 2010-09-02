NAB wants better indoor DTV antenna design

The NAB has released a report from its technology advocacy program, NAB FASTROAD, that examines several recent advances in technology that could be applied to the design of high-performance indoor digital TV receiver antennas.

It proposes a new design that employs a combination of technologies and has the potential to achieve superior VHF and UHF performance for digital TV sets.

The report examines the technical progress made in advanced antenna design methods and evaluates the feasibility of applying such designs to digital TV reception. Specifically, it identifies and evaluates 10 candidate design methods and technologies that have the potential to improve the performance of indoor DTV antennas.

The 131-page report, commissioned by NAB and conducted by Devens, Massachusetts-based Megawave, is available online.

NAB FASTROAD (Flexible Advanced Services for Television & Radio On All Devices) is a technology advocacy program with the mission to seek and facilitate development and commercialization of new technologies that can be exploited by broadcasters using radio and television broadcast spectrum.