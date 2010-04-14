NAB: Sony Exec addresses 3D at Opening Session



On Monday at NAB, Sony Executive Deputy President Hiroshi Yoshioka outlined his corporation's ambitious 3D plans at NAB's Opening Session — which also included NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith and this year's Distinguished Service Award winner, actor and philanthropist Michael J. Fox.



Yoshioka dubbed 3D "the next great entertainment platform" but warned that "poorly executed 3D harms consumers' perception" of the emerging media.



Along with working to produce upcoming films in 3D such as "Spider Man 4," Yoshioka said Sony also will be teaming with ESPN on the sports network's upcoming dedicated 3D HD channel. ESPN had previously announced plans to air a minimum of 85 events in 3D in the coming year, starting in May. Both 3D-ready sets and special shutter-glasses will be required for ESPN viewing.



